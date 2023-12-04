Home Nation

CPI (M) raises Silkyara tunnel incident in Rajya Sabha, demands fair inquiry 

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour in the House, Sivadasan termed the incident very painful and accused the tunnelling company of violating all security measures, rules and norms.

Published: 04th December 2023 01:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2023 01:24 PM   |  A+A-

Ambulances with rescued workers come out from the collapsed Silkyara Tunnel, in Uttarkashi district. (Photo | PTI)

Ambulances with rescued workers come out from the collapsed Silkyara Tunnel, in Uttarkashi district. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: CPI (M) Member of Parliament V Sivadasan in Rajya Sabha on Monday raised the issue of collapse of Uttrakhand's Silkyara tunnel and demanded an inquiry into the incident alleging that safety measures were not implemented by the company concerned.

A part of the Uttarkashi tunnel -- around 200 metres from the entrance -- had collapsed on November 12 trapping 41 workers.

A rescue team pulled out all trapped workers on November 28 in a multi-agency operation that hovered between hope and despair for almost 17 days.

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour in the House, Sivadasan termed the incident very painful and accused the tunnelling company of violating all security measures, rules and norms.

"...transparent and fair inquiry is very necessary," said the MP from Communist Party of India - Marxist.

Silkyara was the not the sole incident and such events have happened before in the area, he said.

Ajay Pratap Singh of BJP said Sivadasan may have his own views on the incident, but the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to the wellbeing of the poor.

He expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister, Uttrakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami, Union Minister V K Singh, and all those involved in the rescue operation, including rat miners, for successfully evacuating the workers.

NHIDCL is constructing the tunnel through Hyderabad-based Navayuga Engineering Company Ltd.

Meanwhile, Sant Balbir Singh of AAP raised the issue of air pollution.

He said about 21 lakh deaths take place every year due to air pollution.

The air was clean for only one day in Delhi, five days in Mumbai, and 15 days in Chennai in a year Singh said.

He further said whenever there are talks about air pollution, it is attributed to stubble burning by farmers of Punjab.

He said no farmer of Punjab wants to burn stubble and urged the Centre to grant financial assistance to farmers so that they don't have to burn their crop to clean the field before fresh sowing.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CPM V Sivadasan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp