On road to Raipur, BJP makes a clean sweep of tribal belts

RAIPUR: A myth that the gateway to power in Chhattisgarh is via tribal-dominated Bastar region with 12 seats in the south and Sarguja division in the north having 14 constituencies prevailed.

BJP didn’t have a single MLA either in Bastar or Sarguja. Congress was taken aback following the saffron party securing an overwhelming tribal support and won all 14 seats in Sarguja and 8 in Bastar. Chhattisgarh’s conflict-ridden Bastar zone created a record turnout of voters at 78 per cent this time.

For the political parties in Chhattisgarh, the tribal-dominated regions often remained in focus as they constitute around 31 per cent of the state’s population. The state has 29 reserved scheduled tribe seats. The star campaigners of both the BJP and the Congress party made last ditch efforts to woo the tribal voters in reserved scheduled tribe constituencies through political rallies or their different yatras.

As the mass contact programmes, the ruling Congress had organised ‘Bharose Ki Sarkar’, ‘Bhent Mulakat’ and ‘Bharose Ki Yatra’ in tribal belts. Besides, various welfare programmes were announced for the tribal communities in an election year. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s accusation against BJP of snatching tribals’ rights didn’t win the support of the adivasi communities.

The BJP attempted to reach out to the tribal communities through their ‘Maha Jan Sampark’ programme, both in Bastar and Sarguja regions. Two ‘Parivartan Yatra’ of the BJP commenced from tribal dominated Dantewada (south Bastar) Jashpur (north-east of Raipur) in September this year and eventually covered 87 assembly constituencies travelling 2989 km with a mission to dislodge the “corrupt Congress regime”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his party’s campaign in the state alleged that the Congress neglected tribal legacy and deprived them of development. According to political experts, the BJP’s Lok Sabha poll prospects in the state might be impacted if it does not move swiftly to implement the promises made during the assembly elections.

