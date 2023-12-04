‘Rivaaj’ of changing ‘raaj’ makes Gehlot flounder at hustings

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: Known for its revolving door politics, Rajasthan has again seen the BJP making a triumphant return, continuing the age-old ‘rivaaj’ of changing the ‘Raaj.’ Despite the Congress managing a lead in the Shekhawati region, the BJP has secured a significant foothold in all divisions.

In eastern Rajasthan, where the Gujjar vote was believed to be a game-changer and the Sachin Pilot factor loomed large, the Congress has done well. As per the data from the Election Commission, the BJP is leading on 115 seats, with the Congress trailing with 70 seats. Other candidates are ahead on 14 seats. The BJP has won 113 seats, Congress 69 and others 14. CM Ashok Gehlot, acknowledging defeat, has submitted his resignation to the Governor. “This is an unexpected result.” Rahul Gandhi posted on social media saying he accepts the results, “the fight of ideology will continue.”

The results reflect that the welfare schemes and guarantees promised by the Gehlot government are unable to deter the electorate from supporting the BJP. The saffron’s strong resurgence aligns with the historical trend of government changes in the state. The party’s dominance is evident across all seven divisions of Rajasthan, with only the Shekhawati region showing a marginal lead for the Congress. Even in eastern Rajasthan, where the Gujjar vote and the Sachin Pilot factor were projected to play a pivotal role, the Congress has defied the odds.

Despite the BJP’s overall victory, notable leaders such as the Leader of the Opposition Rajendra Rathore and Jat stalwart Satish Poonia faced defeat in their respective constituencies, despite being considered chief ministerial aspirants. Former chief minister Vasundhara Raje secured an impressive victory from the Jhalrapatan seat but her political future as a chief minister remains uncertain.

Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, former Union Minister and a BJP candidate, triumphed in the Jhotwara assembly seat. Diya Kumari, Rajsamand MP and a member of Jaipur’s royal family, secured a decisive victory from the Vidyadhar Nagar seat with a substantial margin of over 50,000 votes.

