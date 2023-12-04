Home Nation

‘Rivaaj’ of changing ‘raaj’ makes Gehlot flounder at hustings

The results reflect that the welfare schemes and guarantees promised by the Gehlot government are unable to deter the electorate from supporting the BJP. 

Published: 04th December 2023 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2023 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

‘Rivaaj’ of changing ‘raaj’ makes Gehlot flounder at hustings

State BJP president Manmohan Samal along with other leaders celebrate the victory in Rajasthan, MP and Chhattisgarh, at the party headquarters in Bhubaneswar

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: Known for its revolving door politics, Rajasthan has again seen the BJP making a triumphant return, continuing the age-old ‘rivaaj’ of changing the ‘Raaj.’ Despite the Congress managing a lead in the Shekhawati region, the BJP has secured a significant foothold in all divisions.

In eastern Rajasthan, where the Gujjar vote was believed to be a game-changer and the Sachin Pilot factor loomed large, the Congress has done well. As per the data from the Election Commission, the BJP is leading on 115 seats, with the Congress trailing with 70 seats. Other candidates are ahead on 14 seats. The BJP has won 113 seats, Congress 69 and others 14. CM Ashok Gehlot, acknowledging defeat, has submitted his resignation to the Governor. “This is an unexpected result.” Rahul Gandhi posted on social media saying he accepts the results, “the fight of ideology will continue.”

The results reflect that the welfare schemes and guarantees promised by the Gehlot government are unable to deter the electorate from supporting the BJP. The saffron’s strong resurgence aligns with the historical trend of government changes in the state. The party’s dominance is evident across all seven divisions of Rajasthan, with only the Shekhawati region showing a marginal lead for the Congress. Even in eastern Rajasthan, where the Gujjar vote and the Sachin Pilot factor were projected to play a pivotal role, the Congress has defied the odds.

Despite the BJP’s overall victory, notable leaders such as the Leader of the Opposition Rajendra Rathore and Jat stalwart Satish Poonia faced defeat in their respective constituencies, despite being considered chief ministerial aspirants.  Former chief minister Vasundhara Raje secured an impressive victory from the Jhalrapatan seat but her political future as a chief minister remains uncertain.

Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, former Union Minister and a BJP candidate, triumphed in the Jhotwara assembly seat. Diya Kumari, Rajsamand MP and a member of Jaipur’s royal family, secured a decisive victory from the Vidyadhar Nagar seat with a substantial margin of over 50,000 votes.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajasthan BJP Ashok Gehlot

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp