Home Nation

15-year-old girl gangraped in Punjab

The girl, stated to be a budding athlete, was out for a run on the evening of November 30 when the incident took place, a police officer said.

Published: 05th December 2023 01:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2023 01:10 PM   |  A+A-

sexual abuse, rape, minor

For representational purposes

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by four youths in Punjab's Ferozepur district, with police registering a case against the accused, officials said on Tuesday.

The girl, stated to be a budding athlete, was out for a run on the evening of November 30 when the incident took place, a police officer said.

The girl was intercepted by the youths from her village who allegedly forced her to consume an intoxicant and then raped her, he said.

A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the law, including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the accused, who are on the run.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Punjab gangrape Punjab gangrape

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp