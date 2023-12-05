BJP snatched 43 seats from Cong’s 2018 tally

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: After the BJP triumphed, winning 54 seats in Chhattisgarh, the speculations are rife over who could be the face as the next chief minister. The party’s senior leader Om Mathur, who was the election in-charge, and state co-incharge Nitin Nabin, when asked about the probable names, stated that it’s for the BJP central parliamentary board to take the final decision.

The election results showed that the BJP snatched 43 seats from the Congress that party won in the 2018 polls. Similarly, the Congress seized hold of six of the 14 assembly seats from the BJP. Besides, the decision to not renominate sitting Congress MLAs from 22 constituencies didn’t work, as the party lost from the 15 seats.

Meanwhile, as the state will again witness elections after five months, there remains a possibility in the BJP to work on a formula of a chief minister and deputy CM. Om Mathur and Nabin met the Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan on Monday before both left for Delhi along with the state in-charge and Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya. All three had discussions with the senior BJP leaders and the elected party MLAs at the party headquarters at Kushabhau Thakre Parisar.

Going by the results, it remains to be seen who will be the party’s choice — tribal, OBC or others — as the next CM. According to the party sources, there will be an in-depth discussion on Chhattisgarh with the BJP central leadership on Tuesday.

The meeting of the BJP legislative party, which was scheduled on Monday to select their leader, has been postponed. Among the possible BJP contenders for the CM post, includes the party national general secretary and ex-chief minister Dr Raman Singh, state president Arun Sao, senior tribal leader and former Union minister Vishnudeo Sai.

