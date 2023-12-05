Cash-for-query: Oppn for debate on Mahua case

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Opposition members on Monday demanded a discussion in the Lok Sabha on the Ethics Committee report, recommending the expulsion of Trinamool Congress (TMC) member Mahua Moitra before any decision was taken on the matter.

The opposition MPs made the demand during the meeting of the Business Advisory Committee chaired by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to finalise the agenda for the House this week. According to sources, the report of the Ethics Committee on the expulsion of Moitra from the Lok Sabha is expected to be tabled in the House on Tuesday.

The report was listed for presentation in the Lok Sabha on Monday but the agenda item was not taken up by the presiding officer. The Ethics Committee, chaired by BJP member Vinod Sonkar, had adopted its report at a meeting on November 9, recommending Moitra’s expulsion from LS.

