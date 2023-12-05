Home Nation

Cash-for-query: Oppn for debate on Mahua case

The opposition MPs made the demand during the meeting of the Business Advisory Committee chaired by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to finalise the agenda for the House this week.

Published: 05th December 2023 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2023 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

Politicians like Mahua Moitra and Nayana Motamma present a challenge to the 'establishment' as collective, potent imaginary and lived reality

FILE - TMC MP Mahua Moitra at Parliament House complex, in New Delhi. (Photo |PTI)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Opposition members on Monday demanded a discussion in the Lok Sabha on the Ethics Committee report, recommending the expulsion of Trinamool Congress (TMC) member Mahua Moitra before any decision was taken on the matter.

The opposition MPs made the demand during the meeting of the Business Advisory Committee chaired by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to finalise the agenda for the House this week. According to sources, the report of the Ethics Committee on the expulsion of Moitra from the Lok Sabha is expected to be tabled in the House on Tuesday.

The report was listed for presentation in the Lok Sabha on Monday but the agenda item was not taken up by the presiding officer. The Ethics Committee, chaired by BJP member Vinod Sonkar, had adopted its report at a meeting on November 9, recommending Moitra’s expulsion from LS.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mahua Moitra opposition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp