Congress slams Modi govt over situation in Manipur

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Tuesday said the continuation of violence in Manipur for seven months was "unforgivable", and demanded that the prime minister hold a discussion to find a solution which is acceptable to all stakeholders.

While slamming the Modi government for the situation in the state, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge asked, "Who is responsible for the complete demolition of law and order in the state?" "Who is responsible for the Chief Minister brazening it out and sticking to his untenable position? "Why has the Peace Committee constituted by the Union Government not done any visible work to restore peace, normalcy and harmony in Manipur," Kharge asked on X.

"The Congress party along with several political parties in Manipur have demanded, and again repeat, that only a detailed discussion with the Honourable Prime Minister can find a solution to the conflict which is acceptable to all stakeholders," he said.

"We sincerely hope that he obliges," he added.

"A reported gunfight has resulted in the death of 13 more people. More than 60,000 people have been displaced in the past 215 days. The living condition of the internally displaced people in relief camp is inhuman and far from satisfaction," he said.

At least 13 people, suspected to be the cadres of the outlawed PLA terror group, were killed after a gunfight in a remote border village of Manipur's Tengnoupal district on Monday, officials said.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh also questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Manipur situation, which he said is far from normal.

While the Home minister claims that peace has returned to the north eastern state, the ground realities are different, he said.

"It has been 7 months now. The situation in Manipur continues to be far from normal. Just yesterday came news of a fresh round of violence which took the lives of thirteen people. Earlier, a public sector bank had been looted and some Rs.18 crore carried off," he said in a post on X.

"The Home Minister claims peace has returned but ground realities are to the contrary. And of course, the Prime Minister carries on with his inexplicable silence on Manipur, along with his refusal to meet with Manipuri leaders or visit the state," Ramesh said.

The Congress has been raising the issue of Manipur violence and will seek a discussion on the situation there in Parliament.

