Rajput Karni Sena president Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jaipur

Gogamedi was shot at by armed men inside the premises of his residence.

Published: 05th December 2023 03:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2023 03:50 PM   |  A+A-

Rajput Karni Sena President Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

JAIPUR: Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, national president of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena has been shot dead by unidentified bike-borne criminals in Jaipur.

He was declared dead by doctors at the hospital where he was rushed to.

Breaking news story, More Details awaited. 

