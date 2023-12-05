Rookie ZPM romps home as MNF fails to deliver

Prasanta Mazumdar By

GUWAHATI: The Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) wrested power from the Mizo National Front (MNF) in Mizoram on Monday by bagging 27 of the 40 seats. The MNF was a distant second with 10 seats, followed by BJP two and Congress one. ZPM, MNF and Congress contested all 40 seats while BJP, which is trying to grow in the Christian-majority state, put up candidates in 23 seats. The Aam Aadmi Party, which contested four seats, drew a blank.

ZPM’s chief ministerial candidate and former IPS officer Lalduhoma was among the prominent winners. He defeated MNF’s J Malsawmzuala Vanchhawng by 2,982 votes in the Serchhip seat. The other prominent winners were former star Indian footballer Jeje Lalpekhlua (ZPM), Sports Minister Robert Romawia Royte (MNF) and former minister K Beichhua (BJP). Beichhua was with MNF and joined the saffron party ahead of polls.

Chief Minister Zoramthanga and Deputy Chief Minister Tawnluia, both from MNF, lost. Zoramthanga lost to ZPM’s Lalthansanga in the Aizawl East-1 seat by 2,101 votes. Tawnluia lost to W Chhuanawma of ZPM in Tuichang. Zoramthanga met Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati and submitted his resignation. He gracefully accepted defeat and identified the Covid pandemic and anti-incumbency as the reasons behind it.

“We lost as there was anti-incumbency. People were also aggrieved. They were not satisfied with my performance. I accept the verdict of people and I hope the next government will perform well,” he told reporters after submitting his resignation. ZPM leaders will meet the governor on Tuesday or the day after and stake claim to form government. It has asked all its winning candidates to reach Aizawl by Tuesday.

Lalduhoma told this newspaper people wanted change and it got reflected in the poll outcome. “Normally, a government is for the people but we had a government that was for a party (MNF). In order to get any government benefit, one had to register (himself or herself) with this party,” he said.

