Home Nation

Bus overturns in J-K's Rajouri; one dead, 22 injured

The accident took place near Radha Soami Ashram in Thandikassi village along the Rajouri-Jammu national highway.

Published: 06th December 2023 12:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2023 12:03 PM   |  A+A-

accident

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo |AP)

By PTI

RAJOURI/JAMMU: A bus overturned in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday leaving one passenger dead and 22 others, including 14 students, injured, officials said.

The accident took place near Radha Soami Ashram in Thandikassi village along the Rajouri-Jammu national highway.

The bus was on its way to Rajouri from Manjakote and hit two cars before overturning, they said.

The injured were rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital Rajouri.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajouri bus overturns

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp