Cybercrime centres, specialised teams formed in hotbeds

NEW DELHI: At a time when cyber crimes are on the rise in the country as per a National Crime Record Bureau report, the Ministry of Home Affairs has set up the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) to deal with such cases in a coordinated way. The ministry said 7 joint cyber coordination teams

(JCCTs) have also been formed for Mewat, Jamatara, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Vishakhapatnam and Guwahati under I4C, covering the country based upon cybercrime hotspots.

Ajay Kumar, MoS Home Affairs informed the Lok Sabha that 7 workshops were organised for JCCTS at Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Guwahati, Vishakhapatnam, Lucknow, Ranchi and Chandigarh in 2023. He also informed that a state-of-the-art national Cyber Forensic Laboratory (Investigation) has also been set up as part of the I4C in Delhi to support and provide early-stage cyber forensic assistance to Investigating Officers (IOs) of states and UTs.

Citing data, he said the National Cyber Forensic Laboratory has assisted states in 8,840 cases, which include mobile forensic, memory forensics, CDR analysis and others parts of the investigation to help in cracking the cases.

He said the ‘Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System” under I4C has also been launched for swift reporting of financial frauds and stop the siphoning of funds by fraudsters. “So far, financial amounts of more than Rs 930 crore have been saved in more than 3.80 lakh complaints,” he said, adding more than 72,800 police officers from states and UTs are registered and more than 50,000 certificates issued through the open online courses platform under I4C.

The minister informed the House that more than 2.45 lakh SIM cards and 42,000 IMEIs as reported by police authorities were blocked by the government and 5,600 officials of ministries and departments have been imparted cyber hygiene training under I4C.

