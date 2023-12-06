Day after murder of Karni Sena chief, Rajasthan boils over

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR/CHANDIGARH: Rajasthan came to a standstill on Wednesday as protests erupted in many districts across the state following a bandh call against the murder of Sukhdev Gogamedi, the national president of Srikarni Sena on Tuesday.

Highways were blocked, trains halted in Bhilwara, and markets remained shuttered in Kota city, where Karni Sena supporters gathered at the Collectorate. The police were deployed in large numbers to ensure law and order.

The state police identified the shooters as Rohit Rathore and Nitin Fauji. Their photos were circulated as the search intensified for international connections.

Nitin Fauji is an Army soldier from Haryana and allegedly had links to gangster Sampat Nehra of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, raising suspicions of a conspiracy in the murder. Nitin Fauji, identified as a resident of Daungada Jat in Mahendragarh, Haryana, had joined the Army about four years ago.

#WATCH | Rajasthan | The body of Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, national president of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena, was brought to Shri Bhawani Niketan School and College in Jaipur for people to pay their last respects. pic.twitter.com/ypaM21Anz2 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) December 7, 2023

The Rajasthan Police conducted raids in Haryana and expanded the search to UP, Punjab, and Madhya Pradesh.

Governor Kalraj Mishra called a meeting of top officials and emphasized continuous vigilance.

Chief Secretary Usha Sharma said the situation was being monitored at the district collector level.

A post-mortem of Gogamedi was conducted and an FIR was registered.

Director General of Police Umesh Mishra and Home Secretary Anand Kumar said efforts were on to apprehend the culprits.

In this screenshot taken from a CCTV footage, Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena's president Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi being shot dead in the living room of his house, in Jaipur, on Dec. 5, 2023. (PTI)

On Tuesday, three men opened fire on Gogamedi and fled. Gogamedi was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. Guard Ajit Singh, who was present during the incident with Gogamedi, was seriously injured. Naveen Shekhawat, an aide of Gogamedi, also died in the firing. Gangster Rohit Godara shared the post on social media taking responsibility for the murder.

Gogamedi, who had received threats for the past three years, failed to get police security after he applied for it in April this year. The victim had deposited his licensed weapons due to the election code of conduct but upped his security.

The police team that raided a few places in Haryana revealed that input about the murder had been received 10 months ago from Punjab Police, indicating Sampat Nehra’s involvement.

The Punjab Police has formed multiple teams to find the shooters and has announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh for each for any information leading to their arrest.

Punjab Police sources said that in February this year, the Punjab DGP had shot off a letter to the Rajasthan Police highlighting a plot to kill the Karni Sena chief.

The Punjab DGP suspected the role of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

“According to an input, notorious gangster Sampat Nehra of the Bishnoi gang, who is currently lodged in Bathinda Central Jail, has plans to kill Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi to incite religiously motivated riots in Rajasthan,’’ read the secret information shared by the Punjab Police to their Rajasthan counterpart.

The input suggested that Nehra was likely to arrange an AK-47 to accomplish the task through his associates outside the jail.

It is learnt that the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) DIG Anshuman Bhomiya of Rajasthan Police had then flagged the threat to the Additional Director General of Police (Security) of Rajasthan, asking him to take further action. The Punjab Police has launched a special operation by strengthening check posts at all interstate borders.

