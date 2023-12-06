Dehradun Diary: Rawat advocates a change in Congress strategy

Narendra Sethi By

Helipads, heliports to aid emergency services

In light of the challenges associated with providing emergency medical and disaster relief services to enhance access to potential tourist destinations in Uttarakhand, it has been decided to construct new helipads on private land as well. The proposed Heliport and Heliport Policy 2023 by the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA) has been approved by the Cabinet. Under this policy, two options have been provided for building a heliport. Initially, after selecting private land, UCADA will rent the land to build new helipad. Or the private landowner can independently develop the helipad.

Abhinav Kumar appointed state DGP

Uttarakhand’s newly appointed Director General of Police, Abhinav Kumar, a 1996 IPS officer, is set to elevate the training standards for sub-inspectors and constables in the state. Having assumed the role as the 12th DGP, succeeding the retired DGP Ashok Kumar, Abhinav expressed contentment with the current law and order situation, noting, “The crime rate in Uttarakhand remains under control.” DGP Abhinav Kumar has outlined key priorities, including a crackdown on criminals involved in the illegal drug trade and the enhancement of the traffic system in the capital.

Rawat advocates a change in Cong strategy

After recent election setbacks in three states, the Congress party is undergoing a significant strategic overhaul. Congress Working Committee member Harish Rawat, acknowledging “historic blunders” that fueled accusations of appeasement, emphasised the synonymous nature of Sanatan and Congress with tolerance. Rawat alleged that the BJP capitalises on religious divisions, fostering fears among the population. Rawat attributed Congress’ defeat in the three states to these issues. He clarified that Congress’ struggle becomes challenging when individuals use Hinduism as a shield.

Narendra sethi

