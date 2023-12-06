India seeks more cheetahs from Kenya

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India on Wednesday expressed interest in acquiring more cheetahs from Kenya, a proposal initiated by the Environment Ministry during the state visit of Kenyan President, Dr. William Samoei Ruto.

Details regarding the desired number of cheetahs that India seeks, the potential supply from Kenya, and the timeline for the acquisition have not been discussed yet. However, an official from the Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that the Environment Ministry has formally requested the cheetahs Currently, Kuno National Park is home to 15 surviving cheetahs.

During the visit, India and Kenya signed five Memoranda of Understanding covering agriculture, healthcare, and other sectors. Discussions also included topics such as maritime security, healthcare, and education. Kenya has chosen to join the Global Bio fuels Alliance, Big Cats Alliance, and International Solar Alliance.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “I am glad that Kenya has decided to join the Global Bio fuels Alliance, Big Cat Alliance, and International Solar Alliance. We will be able to strengthen global efforts for the conservation of big cats.”

India has committed to providing an additional $100 million line of credit to Kenya for agricultural projects, including support through the provision of machinery, bringing the total line of credit to $250 million. During the visit, President Ruto met with PM Modi and President Draupadi Murmu. PM Modi emphasised the unanimous agreement between India and Kenya on considering terrorism as the most serious challenge to humanity. In response, both countries have decided to enhance mutual cooperation in the field of counter-terrorism.

India also raised the issue of 2 Indian nationals who went missing in Kenya in July 2022. Identified as Zulfiqar A Khan and Zaid S Kidwai who were reportedly abducted. President Ruto commended India’s digital advancements, announcing Kenya’s intention to sign agreements in the digital space.

