Home Nation

India seeks more cheetahs from Kenya

Details regarding the desired number of cheetahs that India seeks, the potential supply from Kenya, and the timeline for the acquisition have not been discussed yet.

Published: 06th December 2023 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2023 07:25 AM   |  A+A-

Dozen more cheetahs for MP’s Kuno. (FilemPhoto)

Cheetah image used for representational purpose. (FilemPhoto)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India on Wednesday expressed interest in acquiring more cheetahs from Kenya, a proposal initiated by the Environment Ministry during the state visit of Kenyan President, Dr. William Samoei Ruto.  

Details regarding the desired number of cheetahs that India seeks, the potential supply from Kenya, and the timeline for the acquisition have not been discussed yet. However, an official from the Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that the Environment Ministry has formally requested the  cheetahs Currently, Kuno National Park is home to 15 surviving cheetahs.

During the visit, India and Kenya signed five Memoranda of Understanding covering agriculture, healthcare, and other sectors. Discussions also included topics such as maritime security, healthcare, and education. Kenya has chosen to join the Global Bio fuels Alliance, Big Cats Alliance, and International Solar Alliance.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “I am glad that Kenya has decided to join the Global Bio fuels Alliance, Big Cat Alliance, and International Solar Alliance. We will be able to strengthen global efforts for the conservation of big cats.”

India has committed to providing an additional $100 million line of credit to Kenya for agricultural projects, including support through the provision of machinery, bringing the total line of credit to $250 million. During the visit, President Ruto met with PM Modi and President Draupadi Murmu. PM Modi emphasised the unanimous agreement between India and Kenya on considering terrorism as the most serious challenge to humanity. In response, both countries have decided to enhance mutual cooperation in the field of counter-terrorism. 

India  also raised the issue of 2 Indian nationals who went missing in Kenya in July 2022. Identified as Zulfiqar A Khan and Zaid S Kidwai  who were reportedly abducted. President Ruto commended India’s digital advancements, announcing Kenya’s intention to sign agreements in the digital space. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
cheetahs Kenya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp