Local train coach derails near Howrah junction in West Bengal

No one was injured as the Howrah-bound train was moving slowly towards the platform when the derailment occurred.

Published: 06th December 2023 11:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2023 11:58 AM   |  A+A-

By PTI

KOLKATA: One coach of a local train derailed near Howrah station in West Bengal on Wednesday morning, causing partial disruption in train services, a railway official said.

No one was injured in the incident, he said.

The fifth coach of the Bagnan-Howrah local derailed at 9.35 am between Tikiapara and Howrah stations when it was changing tracks, causing panic among passengers, the railway official said.

No one was injured as the Howrah-bound train was moving slowly towards the platform when the derailment occurred, he said.

Railway officials and engineers have rushed to the spot to repair tracks and restore train services.

An investigation has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the derailment, he added.

