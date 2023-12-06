Home Nation

Lok Sabha adjourned briefly over DMK MP's north-south divide remark

The two ministers were up on their feet just as Speaker Om Birla called Baalu to put a question to the government during Question Hour.

Published: 06th December 2023 12:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2023 12:23 PM   |  A+A-

Parliamentarians in the Lok Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

Parliamentarians in the Lok Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Lok Sabha was adjourned briefly on Wednesday as Union ministers Piyush Goyal and Pralhad Joshi demanded an apology from DMK leader T R Baalu for his colleague D N V Senthil Kumar's controversial north-south divide remark.

The two ministers were up on their feet just as Speaker Om Birla called Baalu to put a question to the government during Question Hour.

They said the DMK leader should first apologise for Senthil's comment concerning Hindi heartland states made in the House on Tuesday.

"Baalu ji should apologise first for the kind of remarks made by the DMK member. How can the House run like this? How can any member make any remarks and walk away," Goyal, the Union minister of Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution, said.

"What is your problem? You should not behave like this," Baalu said, referring to the ministers.

Soon, other BJP members too rose and asked Baalu to apologise.

"They are trying to divide the country. Rahul Gandhi, when he lost from Amethi, also made a statement on north-south divide," Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said, referring to the opposition benches.

As the din continued, Birla adjourned the House proceedings for 20 minutes till 12 noon

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Piyush Goyal T R Baalu DMK

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp