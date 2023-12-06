One in four weapon licensees has wrong address in Uttar Pradesh

By IANS

GORAKHPUR: In a shocking revelation, it has been found that one in every four weapon licensees has an untraceable location linked to their registered address.

The facts emerged at the latest round of address verifications for weapon licensees in the district.

This has thrust them under the scrutiny of law enforcement, either due to a failure to update their address upon relocation or providing inaccurate information for their gun license issuance.

The anonymity breach has come to light in response to a directive from the Election Commission, prompting a thorough verification of armed licensees ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

ADG Akhil Kumar confirmed that, in line with the commission's orders, verification efforts have led to the initiation of arms licence cancellation proceedings against those implicated in criminal cases.

Officials disclosed that in the Gorakhpur zone alone, a staggering 16,162 arms licensees were not found at their registered addresses.

A comprehensive report on this matter has been dispatched to higher authorities.

The scrutiny of addresses revealed that out of 21,624 weapon licensees, a substantial 7,955 arms licence holders in Gorakhpur district were untraceable at their registered addresses.

Similar trends were observed in neighbouring districts, with 3,417 out of 13,337 arms licence holders in Deoria, 405 out of 3,515 in Maharajganj, 543 out of 5,368 in Kushinagar, and 492 out of 7,429 in Basti having shifted without updating their addresses.

This exercise initiated to maintain peace during the upcoming Lok Sabha election in 2024, has prompted police station in-charges to initiate contact with these individuals through their registered phone numbers. The communication directs them to promptly update their addresses.

