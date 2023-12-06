PM slams Oppn, says no room for ‘divisive agendas’

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Flush with victories in the recent Assembly polls in three states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi cautioned opposition parties against running “divisive agendas,” and asked the people to remain on guard against “divisive politics.”

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, the PM taunted the Opposition that while it might be complacent with “arrogance, lies, pessimism and ignorance,” the people should be aware of a divisive agenda. “Old habits of 70 years cannot go away so easily,” he said.

He said the Opposition could face many more such “meltdowns” (an apparent reference to the Congress defeat in the assembly polls) in the coming days too. Modi was reacting to a an X post captioned ‘Meltdown-e-Azam’ (great meltdown) of a news clip that cited “excuses” and alleged attempts by an “ecosystem” to stoke regional divide and insult voters in Hindi-speaking states after the BJP swept to power in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, brushing aside the challenge from the Congress. The Congress drew some consolation by winning the assembly polls in Telangana.

“May they be happy with their arrogance, lies, pessimism and ignorance. Such is the wisdom of the people that they have to be prepared for many more meltdowns ahead,” Modi remarked in a post on X, tagging a video clip of a news item captioned “Meltdown-e-Azam.” A day after the resounding victories in assembly elections, the PM had cautioned the Opposition to shun negativity in politics and move with a mindset of positivity.

Addressing the party workers from BJP central office, Modi predicted that a hat-trick of the 2023 assembly polls was a guarantee of such a hat-trick in the 2024 parliamentary elections. BJP leaders said the PM’s post reflects the party turning up the heat in its social media outreach in recent months.

“This post of the Prime Minister is aggressive and takes the opposition ecosystem head on,” a leader said. He said this has been the case with the BJP’s content on social media in general too for the last few months now.

