Power corridor: After row, DMK MP says sorry for ‘gaumutra’ remark

After row, DMK MP says sorry for ‘gaumutra’ remark

DMK Lok Sabha member DNV Senthil Kumar on Tuesday triggered a row by describing Hindi heartland as “gaumutra states”, drawing instant condemnation from the BJP as well as its ally Congress. He apologised for his comment after receiving backlash from all quarters including leaders of DMK’s ally Congress. During the discussion on the J & K Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill in the House, he said that the BJP could win elections only in the Hindi heartland states and not in south India. While his description of the Hindi heartland as ‘gaumutra’ states was expunged by the Lok Sabha Speaker later, the remarks sparked a controversy with several members across party lines condemning the DMK leader and the video of his speech going viral on social media.

IN RS, concern over hate speeches

Amid discussions on India’s economic state, BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao raised concerns in the Rajya Sabha about hate speeches made by Tamil Nadu ministers against Sanatana Dharma. Accusing them of deliberately maligning Hinduism, Rao demanded the state government take immediate action, including filing a case and dismissing the ministers.

Over 35K students committed suicide

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Abbaiah Narayan Swamy on Tuesday informed the Lok Sabha that 35,000 students committed suicide in the country between 2019 and 2021. The number of SC and ST students who committed suicide is not availabe due to social discrimination, said the National Crime Records Bureau.

