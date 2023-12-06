Rajput Karni Sena chief shot dead at his residence

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, the chief of right-wing group Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena, was shot dead at his Jaipur residence on Tuesday by three unidentified men. One of the assailants was killed in retaliatory firing by Gogamedi’s security guard but the other two escaped, police said.

CCTV grab of Karni Sena chief Sukhdev

Singh Gogamedi being shot inside

his residence | pti

The assailants shot Gogamedi from close range. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead. Ajit Singh, Gogamedi’s guard who shot dead one of the assailants, also sustained serious injuries in the attack.

Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph identified the slain assailant as Naveen Singh Shaktawat. Sources said Naveen was known to Gogamedi and he brought the other two to the house. The entire incident was captured on CCTV. Police sources said one of two men on the run has been identified as a criminal gang member from Haryana.

Meanwhile, gangster Rohit Godara, who is believed to be in Canada and has links with the gangs of Goldie Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi, claimed responsibility for the murder through a Facebook post.

Gogamedi had tried to contest the 2018 Rajasthan elections as a BJP candidate, but the party denied him ticket.

