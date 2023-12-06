Home Nation

Suspense grips Raj over over who’ll become CM

‘Rivaaj’ of changing ‘raaj’ makes Gehlot flounder at hustings

State BJP president Manmohan Samal along with other leaders celebrate the victory in Rajasthan, MP and Chhattisgarh, at the party headquarters in Bhubaneswar

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR:  The BJP continues to grapple with the puzzle of finding a chief ministerial candidate two days after its win in the Assembly polls. A political churn is said to be underway in Delhi as the leadership deliberates on the top post. On Monday, over 30 MLAs spoke with former CM Vasundhara Raje in Jaipur, signaling a show of strength.

Kalicharan Saraf, an eight-time MLA and a staunch supporter of Raje, asserted that 70 MLAs had met her. “The BJP has won wherever she has gone. She is the most acceptable leader,” he said. A stream of MLAs made their way to Raje’s residence. Notables were Arun Chaudhary, Jogaram Patel, Sanjeev Beniwal, Darshan Singh, Ajay Singh Kilak, and Jaswant Yadav.

Gopichand, MLA from Jahajpur, who met Raje on Monday, said, “The face of the CM has to be decided by the central leadership, but our faith lies in Raje.” Meanwhile, at the residence of BJP state chief CP Joshi on Tuesday, independent MLA Ravindra Singh Bhati, Gopichand Meena, Gopal Sharma, and Bhajan Lal Sharma gathered. They were accompanied by state in-charge Arun Singh, who remarked, “The decision taken by the parliamentary board will be acceptable to all.”

Singh also addressed the media in Jaipur on Tuesday, emphasizing that the party fought the elections in the name of PM Modi and therefore, the parliamentary board will decide the CM face. Arun didn’t speak about meetings taking place at Raje’s residence, but said: “BJP has the face of the world’s most popular leader, PM Modi.”

Twice CM Raje was considered a natural contender for the top post, yet her strained ties with the BJP leadership over the past decade fueled speculation about an alternative candidate. Potential candidates include Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Diya Kumari, Kirori Lal Meena, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Arjun Ram Meghwal. Insiders suggest that Raje’s dissatisfaction could lead to a significant upheaval. With Lok Sabha elections on the horizon, the impact of Raje’s discontent on BJP’s performance cannot be ignored.

Who’s to blame, ask Cong leaders
The Congress Legislature Party meeting in Jaipur on Tuesday adopted a one-line resolution authorising the party leadership to appoint the LoP in Rajasthan. While outgoing CM Ashok Gehlot and senior leader Sachin Pilot made placatory comments after the meeting, some leaders demanded accountability from top leaders. Gehlot has ruled himself out of the LoP race, saying he would like to work as an ordinary worker. 

