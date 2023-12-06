Terror incidents in J-K declining since 2018, lowest in 2023: Parliament told

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir have shown a declining trend over the last about six years with 2023 registering all-time low numbers, government told the Parliament on Wednesday.

In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said the government has a "policy of zero tolerance against terrorism and its approach is to dismantle the terror ecosystem".

Giving out figures, the minister said that this year, till November 15, 41 "terrorist initiated" incidents were reported in Jammu and Kashmir as compared to 125 last year, 129 in 2021, 126 in 2020, 153 in 2019 and 228 in 2018.

Similarly, 44 encounters were registered this year in J-K preceded by 117 (2022), 100 (2021), 118 (2020), 102 (2019) and 189 (2018).

A total of 13 civilians were killed in such incidents during 2023 while the previous figures in this context were 31 (2022), 41 (2021), 38 (2020), 44 (2019) and 55 (2018).

A total of 20 security forces personnel were killed in the line of duty in terrorist incidents this year in the Union territory as compared to 32 in 2022, 42 in 2021, 63 in 2020, 80 in 2019 and 91 in 2018, the data said.

The minister added that the government was "fully committed to the overall development of Jammu and Kashmir and has taken several measures that have significantly boosted the development.

" As many as 53 projects being implemented at a cost of Rs 58,477 crore by 15 ministries/departments in the UT under the Prime Minister's Development Package-2015 in sectors such as roads, power, health, education, tourism, agriculture, skill development, etc.

have been accelerated and 32 projects have been completed or substantially completed, he said.

Rai said the UT attracted a total investment of Rs 5,319.35 crore between 2019-20 and 2023-24 (up to October, 2023).

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: Terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir have shown a declining trend over the last about six years with 2023 registering all-time low numbers, government told the Parliament on Wednesday. In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said the government has a "policy of zero tolerance against terrorism and its approach is to dismantle the terror ecosystem". Giving out figures, the minister said that this year, till November 15, 41 "terrorist initiated" incidents were reported in Jammu and Kashmir as compared to 125 last year, 129 in 2021, 126 in 2020, 153 in 2019 and 228 in 2018.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Similarly, 44 encounters were registered this year in J-K preceded by 117 (2022), 100 (2021), 118 (2020), 102 (2019) and 189 (2018). A total of 13 civilians were killed in such incidents during 2023 while the previous figures in this context were 31 (2022), 41 (2021), 38 (2020), 44 (2019) and 55 (2018). A total of 20 security forces personnel were killed in the line of duty in terrorist incidents this year in the Union territory as compared to 32 in 2022, 42 in 2021, 63 in 2020, 80 in 2019 and 91 in 2018, the data said. The minister added that the government was "fully committed to the overall development of Jammu and Kashmir and has taken several measures that have significantly boosted the development. " As many as 53 projects being implemented at a cost of Rs 58,477 crore by 15 ministries/departments in the UT under the Prime Minister's Development Package-2015 in sectors such as roads, power, health, education, tourism, agriculture, skill development, etc. have been accelerated and 32 projects have been completed or substantially completed, he said. Rai said the UT attracted a total investment of Rs 5,319.35 crore between 2019-20 and 2023-24 (up to October, 2023). Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp