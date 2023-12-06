Vasundhara Raje heads to Delhi amid suspense over BJP's chief ministerial face in Rajasthan

By PTI

JAIPUR: Amid suspense over the BJP's chief ministerial pick for Rajasthan, senior party leader and former CM Vasundhara Raje was headed to New Delhi Wednesday night.

She was scheduled to take a flight to Delhi. Sources in the Raje camp said she would be meeting the party's high command on Thursday.

The development came after nearly 60 of the newly elected BJP MLAs met her at her Civil Lines residence on Monday and Tuesday.

The party sources said the name of the chief minister will be decided by the party's parliamentary board and before that, a BJP legislature party meeting will be called. However, the party has not yet made any announcement regarding the legislature party meeting.

ALSO READ | Gehlot-Pilot rift, poor ticket distribution cause Congress defeat in Rajasthan

Raje, a two-time chief minister from 2003 to 2008 and from 2013 to 2018, is among the frontrunners for the post of chief minister. While she was the chief ministerial face in earlier elections, the party decided to go to polls without projecting any leader for the post and PM Modi leading the campaign.

After the BJP's defeat in 2018 and the changed dynamics within the party, Raje was seen as a sidelined leader. Now that the party has returned to power in the state, her supporters are expecting that she gets a chance to be the chief minister for the third time.

In the assembly election results declared on Sunday, the BJP got 115 seats while the Congress secured 69 seats. Elections on 199 out of 200 seats in the state were held on November 25.

Polling in Karanpur, where the election was adjourned due to the demise of the Congress candidate, will be held on January 5 and results will be declared on January 8.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

JAIPUR: Amid suspense over the BJP's chief ministerial pick for Rajasthan, senior party leader and former CM Vasundhara Raje was headed to New Delhi Wednesday night. She was scheduled to take a flight to Delhi. Sources in the Raje camp said she would be meeting the party's high command on Thursday. The development came after nearly 60 of the newly elected BJP MLAs met her at her Civil Lines residence on Monday and Tuesday.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The party sources said the name of the chief minister will be decided by the party's parliamentary board and before that, a BJP legislature party meeting will be called. However, the party has not yet made any announcement regarding the legislature party meeting. ALSO READ | Gehlot-Pilot rift, poor ticket distribution cause Congress defeat in Rajasthan Raje, a two-time chief minister from 2003 to 2008 and from 2013 to 2018, is among the frontrunners for the post of chief minister. While she was the chief ministerial face in earlier elections, the party decided to go to polls without projecting any leader for the post and PM Modi leading the campaign. After the BJP's defeat in 2018 and the changed dynamics within the party, Raje was seen as a sidelined leader. Now that the party has returned to power in the state, her supporters are expecting that she gets a chance to be the chief minister for the third time. In the assembly election results declared on Sunday, the BJP got 115 seats while the Congress secured 69 seats. Elections on 199 out of 200 seats in the state were held on November 25. Polling in Karanpur, where the election was adjourned due to the demise of the Congress candidate, will be held on January 5 and results will be declared on January 8. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp