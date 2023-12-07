Chennai floods: Centre extends Rs.450 Cr fund to TN in advance, sanctions Rs.561 Cr flood mitigation project

T Muruganandham By

CHENNAI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday made two important announcements to Tamil Nadu which is engaged in relief operations in the four flood-affected districts in the state. Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh made an aerial survey of four districts to assess the damages caused by the heavy rains caused by cyclonic storm Michaung.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is now aerial surveying the damages caused by heavy rains in four districts - Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu; the union minister is accompanied by Union Minister L Murugan, State Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu and Chief… — T Muruganandham (@muruga_TNIE) December 7, 2023

Amit Shah released Rs.450 crore to Tamil Nadu towards the second instalment of the State Disaster Response Fund in advance for the relief works. Besides, he also sanctioned the first Urban Flood Mitigation Project of Rs.561.29 crore for integrated urban flood management activities for the Chennai Basin Project under the National Disaster Mitigation Fund

The union home minister, in his tweets, said, “The centre had already released the 1st instalment of the same amount to both States. I pray for the safety and well-being of all those affected. We stand with them in this crucial hour and will ensure the situation normalizes at the earliest.”

"PM Modi has approved the first urban flood mitigation project of Rs. 561.29 crore for ‘Integrated Urban Flood Management activities for Chennai Basin Project’ under the National Disaster Mitigation Fund (NDMF), which also includes Central assistance of Rs. 500 crore. This… pic.twitter.com/z2I84UoEXV — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2023

He also said severe cyclonic storm Michaung has affected Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. Though the extent of damage is varied, many areas of these states are inundated, thus affecting standing crops. “To help the state governments with the management of relief necessitated by the cyclonic storm, PM Narendra Modi directed the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to release in advance the central share of the 2nd instalment of SDRF of Rs 493.60 to Andhra Pradesh and Rs 450 crore to Tamil Nadu,” Shad added.

Regarding the flood mitigation project, the union minister said Chennai is facing major floods, the third such occurring in the last eight years. “We are witnessing more instances of metropolitan cities receiving excessive rainfall, leading to sudden flooding. This project is guided by a proactive approach, PM Narendra Modi and this mitigation project will help make Chennai flood-resilient.”

The union minister also said this is the first in a series of urban flood mitigation efforts and will help develop a broader framework for urban flood management.

Meanwhile, after completing the aerial survey, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met Chief Minister MK Stalin at the state secretariat. The CM is likely to seek immediate sanction of financial assistance to cope with the situation.

