Congress take swipe at BJP for not announcing CMs in three states yet

"Why is the BJP not being called out for what is actually a delay?" Ramesh said.

Published: 07th December 2023 11:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2023 11:06 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.

FILE - Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Thursday took a swipe at the BJP over it not announcing the chief ministers in the three states it won in the recent assembly polls and asked why the party was not being called out for "what is actually a delay".

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said less than 24 hours after the election results were out on December 3, his party was being criticised in the media by all and sundry for a "so-called delay" in appointing a chief minister for Telangana.

"Well, our CM was announced a day before and is taking over at 1 pm today," he said referring to A Revanth Reddy being named as the chief minister of Telangana.

But three days have gone by and the BJP has been unable to even announce its chief ministers for Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, he said. "Why is the BJP not being called out for what is actually a delay?" Ramesh said.

The BJP swept Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh in the recently concluded Assembly elections, inflicting a resounding defeat on the Congress to tighten its stranglehold in the Hindi heartland, in a big boost for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and setting the tone for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

In some consolation for the Congress in the face of the saffron wave after it lost Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, the party ousted the Bharat Rashtra Samithi in Telangana.

READ MORE | Wait for BJP’s call on chief ministers for MP, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan gets longer

