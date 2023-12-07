Death Penalty: Eight Indian naval veterans case to be heard in Cassation court in Doha

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The third hearing, after the announcement of the death penalty, for the 8 Indian naval veterans was held on Thursday in Doha in the Court of Appeal. The next hearing, which is expected to be within a few days from now, will now be heard in the Cassation court.

A court of Cassastion is a high-instance court that exists in some judicial systems. It is the highest court of appeal. Courts of Cassation do not re-examine the facts of a case, they only interpret the relevant law. The term cassation is derived from the Latin world cassare which means to `reverse or overturn’.

"The next hearing (which will be in the cassation court) will make things more clear in terms of what the court can offer to these naval veterans. There has been a surge of optimism after PM Modi met the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamas Al Thani, in Dubai on the sidelines of COP28 in Doha,’’ said a source.

It may be recalled that PM Modi said that he had a good conversation with the Emir of Qatar on the potential of a bilateral partnership between India and Qatar and the well-being of the Indian community in Qatar.

Three hearings have been held in the case since the announcement of the death penalty on October 26th. India’s appointed legal team had filed an appeal against the death sentence in Qatar’s Court of Appeal. Three hearings have been held in this court since then – November 23rd, November 30th and December 7th.

Meanwhile, there is hope that the Emir of Qatar will pardon these eight naval veterans.

"December 18th is observed as Qatar’s National Day and that is also a day when the Emir grants pardons to prisoners. Families of these veterans are hoping that these 8 are pardoned by the Emir and repatriated to India,’’ said a source.

Some family members of these eight naval veterans had filed a mercy petition seeking pardon of the Emir in the past.

