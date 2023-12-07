Home Nation

Fire breaks out in one coach of Bhubaneswar-Howrah Jan Shatabdi Express at Cuttack station

As smoke emanated from the bottom part of the coach, passengers deboarded the coach. No one was hurt in the incident, the officials said.

Published: 07th December 2023 10:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2023 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

Fire Accident

Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: A minor fire broke out in one of the coaches of Bhubaneswar-Howrah Jan Shatabdi Express at Cuttack railway station on Thursday morning, railway officials said.

The fire was doused immediately, they said.

As smoke emanated from the bottom part of the coach, passengers deboarded the coach. No one was hurt in the incident, the officials said.

"Due to brake-binding (brake not released from the wheel), 12074 Bhubaneswar-Howrah Jan Shatabdi Express was detained at Cuttack railway station from 6. 30 am. After releasing the brake from the wheel, the train departed from Cuttack at about 7.15 am," East Coast Railway (ECoR) said in a statement.

The cause of non-release of the brake was being investigated.There was no fire inside the coach, it said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cuttack railway station Fire Jan Shatabdi Express

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp