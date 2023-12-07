Fire breaks out in one coach of Bhubaneswar-Howrah Jan Shatabdi Express at Cuttack station

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: A minor fire broke out in one of the coaches of Bhubaneswar-Howrah Jan Shatabdi Express at Cuttack railway station on Thursday morning, railway officials said.

The fire was doused immediately, they said.

As smoke emanated from the bottom part of the coach, passengers deboarded the coach. No one was hurt in the incident, the officials said.

"Due to brake-binding (brake not released from the wheel), 12074 Bhubaneswar-Howrah Jan Shatabdi Express was detained at Cuttack railway station from 6. 30 am. After releasing the brake from the wheel, the train departed from Cuttack at about 7.15 am," East Coast Railway (ECoR) said in a statement.

The cause of non-release of the brake was being investigated.There was no fire inside the coach, it said.

