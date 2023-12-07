Home Nation

Four of a family from Andhra Pradesh found hanging in Dharamshala room in Varanasi

A suicide note recovered from the spot allegedly stated that the family was suffering from a financial crisis, Varanasi Commissioner of Police Ashok Mutha Jain said.

Published: 07th December 2023 11:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2023 11:36 PM

By PTI

VARANASI: Four members of a family from Andhra Pradesh allegedly committed suicide by hanging themselves at a Dharamshala here on Thursday, police said.

Konda Vapriya (50) was staying at the Kailash Bahavan Dharamshala here with his wife Lavaniya (45) and their sons Rajesh (25) and Jay Raj (23) since December 3, Jain said.

"The family members were found hanging inside the room on Thursday. The bodies have been sent for the post-mortem and the matter is under investigation," the officer added.

The family hailed from East Godavari in Andhra Pradesh, he said.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7).

