Government school principal arrested in Haryana's Kaithal after girl students allege sexual harassment

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The principal of a government school in the Kaithal district was arrested on Thursday over allegations of sexual harassment by four female students, police said.

The latest incident comes close on the heels of another incident in which a government school principal in Haryana's Jind district was recently arrested for alleged sexual harassment of several female students and later dismissed from service.

The principal of a government senior secondary school in Kaithal district was arrested in the early hours of Thursday, said Kuldeep Singh, Gulha Deputy Superintendent of Police, over the phone.

He said after the complaint was lodged with the police on Wednesday, police recorded the four girls' statements before a court.

The complaint was lodged by a student of Class 12 who said the accused used to misbehave with her and three others in her class. He used to call them to his room and sexually harass them, she alleged.

DSP said an FIR was lodged under Sections 354-A (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in Haryana Assembly, Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday said the incidents in Kaithal and Jind were a matter of serious concern, saying that these matters should be probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

"The CBI should inquire into such incidents. When such things are taking place inside a school, will all staff members be unaware as to what is happening? Therefore, a CBI probe is needed so that a thorough investigation can be carried out," he said.

