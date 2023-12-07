Indian envoy meets with eight naval veterans facing death sentence in Qatar

By Online Desk

India, on Thursday, confirmed that the Indian ambassador obtained consular access to meet the eight Indians sentenced to death in Qatar on December 3. The external affairs ministry spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi, stated that there have been two hearings, an appeal has been filed, and consular assistance is being provided. Bagchi emphasized that the government is closely monitoring the situation and will share information within the bounds of sensitivity.

In October, a Qatari court sentenced seven retired naval officers and a sailor to death. These individuals, employed by Al Dahra Global Technologies, a private firm providing training and services to Qatar’s armed forces and security agencies, had been detained since August the previous year on unspecified charges, with allegations of espionage.

