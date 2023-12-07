Home Nation

Indian envoy meets with eight naval veterans facing death sentence in Qatar

A Qatar court had sentenced seven retired naval officers and a sailor to death in October on charges of espionage.

Published: 07th December 2023 05:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2023 05:56 PM   |  A+A-

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi (Photo | ANI)

India, on Thursday, confirmed that the Indian ambassador obtained consular access to meet the eight Indians sentenced to death in Qatar on December 3. The external affairs ministry spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi, stated that there have been two hearings, an appeal has been filed, and consular assistance is being provided. Bagchi emphasized that the government is closely monitoring the situation and will share information within the bounds of sensitivity.

"There have been 2 hearings. We filed an appeal, from the families, and the detainees had a final appeal. 2 hearings have since been held. We are closely following the matter and extending all legal and consular assistance. Meanwhile, our ambassador got consular access to meet all 8 of them in prison on 3rd December. This is a sensitive issue, but we will continue to follow and whatever we can share, we will do so." he said in the weekly briefing.

In October, a Qatari court sentenced seven retired naval officers and a sailor to death. These individuals, employed by Al Dahra Global Technologies, a private firm providing training and services to Qatar’s armed forces and security agencies, had been detained since August the previous year on unspecified charges, with allegations of espionage.

