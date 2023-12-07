Mahua Moitra expulsion report in Lok Sabha likely on Dec 8

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The report of the Ethics Committee on the expulsion of Trinamool Congress (TMC) member Mahua Moitra from the Lok Sabha is expected to be tabled in the House on Friday, according to Parliamentary sources.

As the winter session of the Parliament began on Monday, Opposition members demanded a discussion in the Lok Sabha on the report before any decision on her expulsion was taken.

Opposition MPs had made the demand during the meeting of the Business Advisory Committee chaired by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to finalise agenda for the House.

The report was listed for presentation in the Lok Sabha on Monday but the agenda item was not taken up by the presiding officer. Earlier, BSP MP Kunwar Danish Ali claimed that the report of the Ethics Committee in the ‘cash-for-query’ allegation against Moitra had a full paragraph that purportedly refers to his conduct during the panel’s meetings. He urged the Speaker to get it deleted before its tabling in the House.

Ali is a member of the ethics panel. Citing rules, he wrote to Birla stating that the chairman of the committee is not empowered to mention in a committee report about any individual member or his conduct or the opinion expressed by the member or members in the committee meeting.

He also posted the letter on a micro-blogging site X, “Lok Sabha Ethics panel, while examining cash-for-query allegations, has gone beyond its remit to comment on my objections during the meeting. It seems by targeting me, a message is being sent that no member should speak out against the ruling party. This amounts to throttling oppn (opposition) voice.”

The Lok Sabha’s Ethics Committee, chaired by BJP member Vinod Sonkar, had adopted its report in a meeting on November 9, recommending Moitra’s expulsion from the Lower House.

The opposition members termed the report a ‘fixed match’ and said the complaint filed by BJP Lok Sabha member Nishikant Dubey, which the panel reviewed, was not supported by a ‘shred of evidence’.

Moitra can be expelled only if the House votes in favour of the panel’s recommendation.

