Samajwadi Party breaks silence, slams INDIA bloc ally DMK for 'mocking' Hinduism

LUCKNOW: Breaking the SP's silence over the recent statements of DMK leaders on Sanatan Dharma and north Indian states where the ruling BJP won the recently concluded assembly elections, a former UP minister and close confidant of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, IP Singh, slammed the party’s partner in the INDIA bloc.

Taking to social media platform X, Singh flayed the recent derogatory statements by DMK leaders, asking them if they had abandoned the Hindu religion. Notably, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav enjoys very cordial ties with Tamil Nadu CM and DMK chief MK Stalin. Both the SP and the DMK are prominent members of Opposition bloc INDIA.

“If someone dares to ridicule Islam, the Muslim community stands up against it and protects its faith by always being ready to sacrifice life for it. On the other hand, some eccentric Hindus are mocking their Gods and Goddesses, Vedas, Puranas, culture and traditions every day,” said IP Singh in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

He added: “DMK leaders are using disparaging words every day. Have they abandoned the Hindu religion? If they have accepted Christianity then how can they criticise Hinduism?”

Singh exhorted those leaders to accept Buddhism or any other religion if they did not like Hinduism but stop criticising Sanatan. He went on to demand a strict law to save the sanctity of Hindu religion. “There should be a strict law on this, otherwise the dignity of Hindu religion will be destroyed,” added the SP leader.

Singh’s statement gains significance as it comes a day after DMK MP DNV Senthilkumar made derogatory remarks about Hindi-speaking states in Lok Sabha. Earlier, DMK leader Udayanidhi Stalin, son of TN CM MK Stalin, and a TN minister, had kicked up a row by giving a call to eradicate Sanatana Dharma and had compared it with ‘malaria’ and ‘dengue’ while speaking at a Sanatan Abolition Conference in early September.

