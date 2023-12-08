BJP outweighs Congress' saffron choice in Chhattisgarh's capital

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: A Raipur-South assembly constituency during the Chhattisgarh polls turned into a high-profile keenly contested saffron citadel where the might of the seven-time BJP MLA Brijmohan Agrawal, crushed the Congress strategy on fielding its two-time legislator and chief of Dudhadhari Matha (Hindu monastery) Mahant Ramsundar Das.

The seat witnessed sentiments running high on belief attached to Matha associated with Mahant amid the aggressive campaign when Congress attempted to put up a tough challenge to counter the ‘Sanatana or Hindutva’ appeal of the BJP. But the Congress's soft Hindutva plan was shattered.

Agrawal, now an MLA for the eighth consecutive term, created a significant milestone registering the highest ever victory margin of 67,719 in Chhattisgarh elections so far.

“This is the victory of the people who saw that the entire Congress party and its associated elements using money with muscle power to defeat me and the voters had then decided to repose trust on me again. The resounding result elucidated how the people have made up their minds to teach a lesson to the Congress who hatched a conspiracy against me. It’s the Congress that tried to polarise the voters, not the BJP”, Agrawal told TNIE.

There remains more of a political message than the election results in this prominent constituency. Congress fielded a Hindu seer Ramsundar Das and strongly pushed the campaign for the publicly known saffron leader and chairman of ‘Gauseva Ayog’, but he emerged as no challenge for the senior BJP leader.

Mahant claimed himself as a true follower of Lord Ram and denied there was any effort by Congress to polarise the voters on the religious lines. “Congress fought well, as a devout sadhu I do not nurture any fear over loss or victory”, he added.

The political observers cited the immense approval secured by Agrawal through votes as a strong reflection of his wide acceptance and popularity among the masses. The Congress didn't have any leader or effective action plan to counter the caliber or stature of Agrawal who is known to promptly attend his constituency.

The BJP stated that the alleged attack on Agrawal during his poll campaign in a Muslim-dominated area of Chhotapara also gained massive support for him.

The development stopped across urban Raipur under the Congress regime will now be in focus, Agrawal said after his victory.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

RAIPUR: A Raipur-South assembly constituency during the Chhattisgarh polls turned into a high-profile keenly contested saffron citadel where the might of the seven-time BJP MLA Brijmohan Agrawal, crushed the Congress strategy on fielding its two-time legislator and chief of Dudhadhari Matha (Hindu monastery) Mahant Ramsundar Das. The seat witnessed sentiments running high on belief attached to Matha associated with Mahant amid the aggressive campaign when Congress attempted to put up a tough challenge to counter the ‘Sanatana or Hindutva’ appeal of the BJP. But the Congress's soft Hindutva plan was shattered. Agrawal, now an MLA for the eighth consecutive term, created a significant milestone registering the highest ever victory margin of 67,719 in Chhattisgarh elections so far.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “This is the victory of the people who saw that the entire Congress party and its associated elements using money with muscle power to defeat me and the voters had then decided to repose trust on me again. The resounding result elucidated how the people have made up their minds to teach a lesson to the Congress who hatched a conspiracy against me. It’s the Congress that tried to polarise the voters, not the BJP”, Agrawal told TNIE. There remains more of a political message than the election results in this prominent constituency. Congress fielded a Hindu seer Ramsundar Das and strongly pushed the campaign for the publicly known saffron leader and chairman of ‘Gauseva Ayog’, but he emerged as no challenge for the senior BJP leader. Mahant claimed himself as a true follower of Lord Ram and denied there was any effort by Congress to polarise the voters on the religious lines. “Congress fought well, as a devout sadhu I do not nurture any fear over loss or victory”, he added. The political observers cited the immense approval secured by Agrawal through votes as a strong reflection of his wide acceptance and popularity among the masses. The Congress didn't have any leader or effective action plan to counter the caliber or stature of Agrawal who is known to promptly attend his constituency. The BJP stated that the alleged attack on Agrawal during his poll campaign in a Muslim-dominated area of Chhotapara also gained massive support for him. The development stopped across urban Raipur under the Congress regime will now be in focus, Agrawal said after his victory. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp