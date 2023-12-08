Cassation court  to hear case of naval veterans

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The third hearing of the eight Indian naval veterans on death row in Qatar was held on Thursday in Doha in the Court of Appeal. The next hearing, expected soon, will be in the Cassation court.

A court of Cassation is a high-instance court, which is the highest court of appeal. Such courts do not re-examine the facts of a case; they only interpret the relevant law.

“The next hearing (in the Cassation court) will make things more clear. There is optimism after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamas Al Thani, in Dubai on the sidelines of COP28 in Doha,’’ said a source. “We had a good conversation on the potential of bilateral partnership and the well-being of the Indian community in Qatar,” Modi later posted on X.

December 18 is Qatar’s National Day, when the Emir grants pardon. Families of the veterans hope they will be pardoned and repatriated. Some family members had in the past filed a mercy petition seeking pardon. Four days ago, Qatar allowed the Indian ambassador to meet the naval veterans. The three hearings on the appeal so far were on November 23, November 30 and December 7.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: The third hearing of the eight Indian naval veterans on death row in Qatar was held on Thursday in Doha in the Court of Appeal. The next hearing, expected soon, will be in the Cassation court. A court of Cassation is a high-instance court, which is the highest court of appeal. Such courts do not re-examine the facts of a case; they only interpret the relevant law. “The next hearing (in the Cassation court) will make things more clear. There is optimism after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamas Al Thani, in Dubai on the sidelines of COP28 in Doha,’’ said a source. “We had a good conversation on the potential of bilateral partnership and the well-being of the Indian community in Qatar,” Modi later posted on X. December 18 is Qatar’s National Day, when the Emir grants pardon. Families of the veterans hope they will be pardoned and repatriated. Some family members had in the past filed a mercy petition seeking pardon. Four days ago, Qatar allowed the Indian ambassador to meet the naval veterans. The three hearings on the appeal so far were on November 23, November 30 and December 7.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp