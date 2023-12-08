Home Nation

Centre sends team again as Mamata, government in war of words over state’s dues 

Sources in the state panchayat department said the teams would visit districts in north and south Bengal.

Published: 08th December 2023 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2023 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA:  After West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee accused  the Centre of not clearing the state’s dues and constantly sending central teams, Union minister Giriraj Singh suggested chief minister Mamata Banerjee should meet the Prime Minister to place her demand. The Union ministry of rural development department, in repsonse, has decided to send teams again to inquire into complaints related to the execution of rural employment and housing schemes for which the release of funds was stopped by the central government in the past one year citing irregularities.

Sources in the state panchayat department said the teams would visit districts in north and south Bengal. “The teams will directly send reports to the ministry of rural development department by December,” said an official of the state government.

Hitting out at the BJP on Wednesday, on her way to north Bengal, Mamata said the Centre already sent 107 teams in the recent past to inquire the execution of the schemes funded by the Union government. The teams will visit districts like North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, East Burdwan, Cooch Behar, Purulia, Howrah and Hooghly, Purulia, North Dinajpur, South Dinajpur and Jalpaiguri.

“We are not sure what kind of complaints the ministry received about the schemes, when they could not be implemented over the past one year because of non-release of funds. This visit by the central team has surprised us,” said a government official. Insiders in the Tribamool Congress said the decision of sending the central teams indicated that the BJP is under tremendous pressure in Bengal. 

‘Already sent 107 teams’ 
Hitting out at the BJP on Wednesday, on her way to north Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the Centre already sent 107 teams in the recent past to inquire the execution of the schemes funded by the Union government. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mamata Banerjee Giriraj Singh rural development

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp