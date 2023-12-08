Home Nation

Cop injured in militant attack dies in hospital

Masoor was shot at from point blank range by a militant while playing cricket with local boys at Eidgah ground in downtown Srinagar on October 29.

Security personnel cardon off the playground at Eidgah where Inspector Masroor Ahmad was shot and critically wounded by militants when he was playing cricket, in Srinagar, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023. (PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  Police inspector Masroor Ahmad Wani, who was critically injured in a militant attack while playing cricket with locals boys at Eidgah ground in downtown Srinagar in October, succumbed to injuries at AIIMS, New Delhi on Thursday.

A police official said the 34-year-old passed away at AIIMS in the afternoon today. He was airlifted to AIIMS, New Delhi for specialized treatment only yesterday from Sheri Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Soura.

Masoor was shot at from point blank range by a militant while playing cricket with local boys at Eidgah ground in downtown Srinagar on October 29. The police officer received three bullet injuries in eye, abdomen and neck and was immediately rushed to SKIMS Soura. He remained admitted in the hospital for over a month and was on life-support. Masroor is survived by father, brother and wife. Masroor and his wife were expecting their first child.

