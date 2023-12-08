Home Nation

Crimes against Dalits increased by 46.11 per cent since 2013: Congress chief Kharge

The Congress chief added that the NCRB report is BJP's "black letter" to make the life of the SC-ST community unsafe.

Published: 08th December 2023

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that according to data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), crimes against Dalits have increased by 46.11 per cent since 2013 and against Adivasis by 48.15 per cent.

Kharge shared a graphic on 'X' about the atrocities on Dalits and Adivasis, and remarked that the continuous oppression of Dalits and Adivasis exposes the hypocrisy of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's notion of inclusivity.

"The continuous oppression of Dalits and tribals exposes the hypocrisy of BJP-RSS as "Sabka Saath"," Kharge said in a post on 'X'.

The Congress chief added that the NCRB report is BJP's "black letter" to make the life of the SC-ST community unsafe. Kharge also added that injustice, atrocities, and repression are part of the BJP's decade-long agenda of dividing society.

"The latest report of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) is not just statistics, it is BJP's black letter to make the life of SC-ST community unsafe. Injustice, atrocities and repression are part of the conspiratorial agenda of dividing the society by the BJP for the last decade," he said on 'X'.

The NCRB data stated that there has been an overall increase in crimes and atrocities against Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) persons.

Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana experienced an increase in cases against SC-STs in 2022. Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan have been ranked among the top five states with the highest occurrences of crimes and atrocities against SC and ST communities consistently in the last few years, the report highlighted.

Other states witnessing elevated levels of such offences include Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, and Punjab, it said.

  • Satheesan R
    Please try to recollect what happened in undivided Andhra in 1991. Still not received justice.
    6 hours ago reply
