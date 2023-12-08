Cyclone Michaung: Body of 20-year-old worker retrieved from 60-ft trench in Chennai's Velachery

By Online Desk

The body of a 20-year-old person, S Naresh, was retrieved from a 60-foot trench at a construction site in Velachery in the early hours of Friday by rescue personnel after about 100 hours since the mishap occurred.

The deceased person worked at a petrol bunk next to the construction site on the five-furlong road. On December 4, during torrential downpour as a result of Cycloine Michaung, Naresh is suspected to have fallen into the 60-foot trench at the site, as per media reports.

Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner J Radhakrishnan, who visited the accident site, confirmed that the retrieved body was that of Naresh, a staff of the fuel station adjacent to the under-construction site.

He said that the rescue team is continuing with the search operation to rescue one more person who is still trapped in the trench. "It might take at least three hours", he added.

R Jayaseelan (32), an assistant engineer with Green Tech, fell into the same trench after the land caved in, bringing down with it a makeshift container office at the construction site.

The family of Jayaseelan including his pregnant wife have been residing at a platform opposite the accident site since Monday.

The construction of the building is undertaken by Greentech Structural Construction for Hinduja Leyland.

The police are yet to book either of the companies, media reports said.

