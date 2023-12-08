Kaun Banega CM? Drama continues in Rajasthan as MLAs set to meet on Sunday

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: After regaining power in Rajasthan, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to convene a meeting of its legislature party on Sunday, during which the prospective Chief Minister's name will be put forward. Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Saroj Pandey and Vinod Tawde have been designated as observers for Rajasthan.

Sources indicate that the BJP's central leadership, after extensive discussions and opinion polling with leaders, has approved Chief Ministerial candidates for Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. However, an air of suspense still envelops the BJP's leadership choices in the three states.

Following the legislature party meeting, the swearing-in of the new Chief Minister for Rajasthan will potentially take place by December 15, aligning with the commencement of Malamas on December 16 which marks the beginning of an inauspicious month where no major new initiatives are usually taken according to Hindu traditions.

Following the triumphs in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, the BJP believes that meeting public expectations promptly is pivotal to achieving the goal of securing the majority of Lok Sabha seats in these states in 2024.

A senior party leader emphasized that this approach is intended to uphold the dignity of the legislature party meeting. To avoid pre-empting the meeting's decisions, the observers will formally announce the Chief Ministerial candidate only midway through the meeting, ensuring the consent of the MLAs.

This marks a unique instance in Rajasthan BJP history where uncertainty looms over the Chief Ministerial selection. Previously, the BJP declared Chief Ministerial candidates before contesting elections. Former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, after the victory, met with BJP National President JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday night. Simultaneously, Raje, accompanied by her son and MP Dushyant Singh, has set up camp in Delhi, presenting her stance and attributing the triumph to collective efforts. State President CP Joshi and state party in-charge Arun Singh have also reached Delhi. At least 40 MLAs visited Vasundhara Raje on Monday and Tuesday, with claims that the number exceeded 70. The meeting phase concluded on Wednesday.

The BJP's central leadership views claims for the Chief Minister's post in Rajasthan as contradictory to party norms. Such activities, perceived as against party lines, are raising concerns in Jaipur. BJP sources say that Arun Singh who is in charge of the party in the state has strictly instructed MLAs to refrain from going to the residence of any party leader.

All four BJP MPs turned MLAs, including Diya Kumari, Kirodilal Meena, Baba Balaknath and Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, have resigned. This mass resignation, a departure from past clarity, signals a shift in the BJP's approach to Chief Ministerial appointments. Speculation is rife that a new face might assume the Chief Minister's role, potentially leading to the inclusion of several new faces in the cabinet, balancing caste equations.

As the tussle for the post of Chief Minister intensifies in Rajasthan, several MLAs are lobbying for ministerial posts. These MLAs are not only reaching out to the RSS but also fortifying their claims by contacting prominent leaders in Delhi.

Party officials indicate that after unveiling the Chief Minister's face, ministerial appointments will follow, featuring a mix of experienced leaders and fresh faces. The inclusion of women in these roles is expected to surpass previous BJP governments, aligning with the central government's push for increased female participation in elections.

