Mild earthquakes hit parts of Meghalaya; tremors felt in Gujarat, Karnataka, TN

By PTI

SHILLONG: An earthquake of 3.8 magnitude hit the Meghalaya capital Shillong and adjoining areas on Friday morning, an official said. There was no immediate report of any loss of life or damage to property, he said.

The tremor measuring 3.8 on the Richter Scale took place at 8.46 am, an official at the Regional Seismological Centre here told PTI.

The epicentre of the earthquake was detected at a depth of 14 km in Mawphlang area, southwest of the city, he said. The northeastern states fall in the high seismic zone, and earthquakes frequently hit the region.

Earthquake jolts Gujarat's Rajkot:

An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter Scale hit the Rajkot district of Gujarat on Friday at 9 am, said the National Center for Seismology.

Earthquake of Magnitude:3.9, Occurred on 08-12-2023, 09:00:31 IST, Lat: 23.45 & Long: 70.42, Depth: 20 Km ,Location: 133km NNW of Rajkot, Gujarat, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/47yNKVinb1@Dr_Mishra1966 @KirenRijiju @ndmaindia @Indiametdept pic.twitter.com/ijoFQMykvZ — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) December 8, 2023

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), NCS wrote, "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.9, Occurred on 08-12-2023, 09:00:31 IST, Lat: 23.45 & Long: 70.42, Depth: 20 Km ,Location: 133km NNW of Rajkot, Gujarat."

The epicentre was deemed at a latitude of 23.45 and a longitude of 70.42, the NCS said, adding that the tremors struck at a depth of 20 km.

Tremors felt in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu

While couple of hours ago an earthquake of magnitude 3.1 on the Richter Scale hit Karnataka's Vijayapura district, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

A mild earthquake also struck Chengalpattu district, near Chennai on Friday morning.

The earthquake was measured at a mangnitude of 3.2 by the National Center for Seismology. The earthquake took place at 7: 39 am at a depth of 10 km.

