Home Nation

Mild earthquakes hit parts of Meghalaya; tremors felt in Gujarat, Karnataka, TN

While couple of hours ago an earthquake of magnitude 3.1 on the Richter Scale hit Karnataka's Vijayapura district, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said. 

Published: 08th December 2023 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2023 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

earthquake

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

SHILLONG: An earthquake of 3.8 magnitude hit the Meghalaya capital Shillong and adjoining areas on Friday morning, an official said. There was no immediate report of any loss of life or damage to property, he said.

The tremor measuring 3.8 on the Richter Scale took place at 8.46 am, an official at the Regional Seismological Centre here told PTI.

The epicentre of the earthquake was detected at a depth of 14 km in Mawphlang area, southwest of the city, he said. The northeastern states fall in the high seismic zone, and earthquakes frequently hit the region.

Earthquake jolts Gujarat's Rajkot: 

An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter Scale hit the Rajkot district of Gujarat on Friday at 9 am, said the National Center for Seismology.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), NCS wrote, "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.9, Occurred on 08-12-2023, 09:00:31 IST, Lat: 23.45 & Long: 70.42, Depth: 20 Km ,Location: 133km NNW of Rajkot, Gujarat."

The epicentre was deemed at a latitude of 23.45 and a longitude of 70.42, the NCS said, adding that the tremors struck at a depth of 20 km.

Tremors felt in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu 

While couple of hours ago an earthquake of magnitude 3.1 on the Richter Scale hit Karnataka's Vijayapura district, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said. 

A mild earthquake also struck Chengalpattu district, near Chennai on Friday morning.

The earthquake was measured at a mangnitude of 3.2 by the National Center for Seismology. The earthquake took place at 7: 39 am at a depth of 10 km.

READ MORE | India saw more earthquakes this year, Earth minister Kiren Rijiju explains why

        Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

        Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
        TAGS
        Earthquake Meghalaya Shillong

        Comments

        Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

        The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

        flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp