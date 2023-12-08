PM tells BJP leaders: Call me ‘Modi’, not ‘Modi ji’

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Overwhelmed by the welcome at the party’s parliamentary wing meeting on Thursday following BJP’s spectacular victory in three Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi humbly told party members to call him “Modi” instead of “Modi ji.”

He also cited the poll data for assembly elections over the decades to emphasise that the party has become people’s most preferred choice for governance as its record of retaining power is better than the Congress and other parties.

When the PM reached the meeting venue, party members belonging to both Houses gave him a standing ovation. Amid a resounding applause, party chief JP Nadda felicitated him with a shawl and a garland.

The PM said “team spirit and collective strength” should be credited for the party’s win in the assembly polls, noting that the party’s strength has doubled in Mizoram and grown multifold in Telangana.

“The BJP in the assembly polls has won 55-60 seats from aspirational districts compared to the previous polls when it won 15-18 seats by good governance and delivery of services without resorting to freebies politics,” the PM said.

