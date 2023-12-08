Home Nation

Rs 100 cr cash found from Congress MP’s premises

Though there is no official confirmation on the exact amount, IT sources informed that they have recovered money ranging Rs 150 crore to Rs 300 crore.

Published: 08th December 2023 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2023 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI:  Income Tax sleuths have recovered more than Rs 100 crore cash from Jharkhand Congress Rajya Sabha MP Dhiraj Sahu’s residences in Jharkhand and Odisha. IT conducted raids at the premises of Dheeraj Sahu in Jharkhand and Odisha for two consecutive days and is said to have recovered almirahs and boxes full of slush money.

Though there is no official confirmation on the exact amount, IT sources informed that they have recovered money ranging Rs 150 crore to Rs 300 crore. Interestingly, the note counting machine which was being used by the IT sleuths for counting the recovered money, broke down after counting up to `50 crore. According to officials, searches were being conducted at Bolangir and Sambalpur in Odisha and Ranchi and Lohardaga in Jharkhand.

Raids were conducted at Boudh Distilleries Private Limited (BDPL) in Odisha and Jharkhand on Thursday. Dheeraj Sahu, a resident of Lohardaga in Jharkhand, is an old Congress leader who began his political career as a student leader in 1977. 

  • nimai sinha
    Not surprising at all. This is what Congress has always done and does. This is the fundamental character of this party and its leaders. They are neck deep in corruption. They cannot survive without practising corruption. That is why they are vehemently opposing Modi because he would not allow them to get away with it.
    5 hours ago reply
