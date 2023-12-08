Home Nation

Shoma Sen’s bail plea to be heard next on Jan 10

Sen had moved the Supreme Court seeking immediate interim bail on the grounds of her deteriorating health. The National Investigation Agency,

Published: 08th December 2023

Shoma Sen

Shoma Sen, women's rights activist and English Literature professor. (Twitter)

By Suchitra Kalyan Mohanty
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday deferred to January 10 the hearing on the bail petition filed by former Nagpur University professor and Bhima Koregaon-accused Shoma Sen.

Sen had moved the Supreme Court seeking immediate interim bail on the grounds of her deteriorating health. The National Investigation Agency, which is the probe agency in the case, opposed the bail on the grounds that her involvement in the crime could not be ruled out.

The Supreme Court bench headed by Justice Aniruddha Bose also said that it would hear the bail plea of another accused, Jyoti Jagtap, who is also allegedly involved in the same case, after January 10, preferably be in the third week of January, and that too on a Wednesday. 

Shoma Sen Bhima Koregaon bail petition Supreme Court

