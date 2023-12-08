Home Nation

Zoram People's Movement leader Lalduhoma sworn in as Mizoram CM

The ZPM, which was registered as a political party only in 2019, emerged victorious in the assembly elections bagging 27 seats, increasing its tally from 8 in the 2018 polls.

Published: 08th December 2023 12:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2023 12:11 PM   |  A+A-

Lalduhoma

Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) chief and party's CM candidate for Mizoram Lalduhoma. (PTI)

By PTI

AIZAWL: Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) leader Lalduhoma was sworn in as the chief minister of Mizoram on Friday. Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati administered the oath of office and secrecy to Lalduhoma.

Eleven other ZPM leaders will also take oath as ministers.

The swearing-in ceremony was held at the Raj Bhavan where Mizo National Front leader and outgoing chief minister Zoramthanga was present. All MNF MLAs, including its legislature party leader Lalchhandama Ralte, attended the event.

Former chief minister Lal Thanhawla was also present there. On Tuesday, the ZPM Legislature Party elected Lalduhoma as its leader and K Sapdanga as the deputy leader.

With a 40-member assembly, Mizoram can have 12 ministers, including the chief minister.

The ZPM, which was registered as a political party only in 2019, emerged victorious in the assembly elections bagging 27 seats, increasing its tally from 8 in the 2018 polls.

READ MORE | ZPM sweeps Mizoram polls, Congress invisible

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Zoram People's Movement Lalduhoma Mizoram

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp