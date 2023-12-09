Home Nation

Body of newborn baby found in Mumbai hospital dustbin

The police are going through the footage of CCTV cameras installed in the hospital to get more leads.

Published: 09th December 2023 02:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2023 02:25 PM   |  A+A-

Infant , infant death , baby , infanticide

Image used for representational purposes only

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Mumbai police have registered a case after the body of a newborn baby was found inside a dustbin on the premises of a civic-run hospital, an official said on Saturday.

According to the police official, a sweeper at the Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital, popular as Sion hospital, discovered the body of a newborn baby inside a dustbin of a washroom. He informed the on-duty doctors about the discovery.

The doctors sent the body for post-mortem and alerted the police.

A case has been registered under Indian Penal Code section 317 (exposure and abandonment of infants) against an unidentified woman, said the official from Sion police station.

The police are going through the footage of CCTV cameras installed in the hospital to get more leads, he added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mumbai police newborn baby abandoned

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp