Death toll in wall collapse during pre-wedding function in UP rises to eight

By PTI

MAU: The death toll in a wall collapse during a pre-wedding function in Ghosi in Uttar Pradesh rose to eight on Saturday with four more persons succumbing to injuries, a senior official said.

District Magistrate Arun Kumar confirmed that six women and two children had died.

The deceased were identified as Poonam Sharma (42), Meera (36), Pooja (35), Chanda Devi (30), Sushila (52), Lalti (60), Anviya (4) and Madhav (8).

Twenty people were undergoing treatment in different hospitals.

According to police, the wall was constructed recently.

Additional Superintendent of Police Mahesh Singh Atri said, "We have arrested Gyasuddin and Munnawar Hasan for building the wall that collapsed. Local police are investigating the matter."

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the kin of each of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to all the injured while directing officials to ensure free medical facilities to all the injured.

The injured were admitted to the District Hospital and other hospitals where they are undergoing treatment, he said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

MAU: The death toll in a wall collapse during a pre-wedding function in Ghosi in Uttar Pradesh rose to eight on Saturday with four more persons succumbing to injuries, a senior official said. District Magistrate Arun Kumar confirmed that six women and two children had died. The deceased were identified as Poonam Sharma (42), Meera (36), Pooja (35), Chanda Devi (30), Sushila (52), Lalti (60), Anviya (4) and Madhav (8).googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Twenty people were undergoing treatment in different hospitals. According to police, the wall was constructed recently. Additional Superintendent of Police Mahesh Singh Atri said, "We have arrested Gyasuddin and Munnawar Hasan for building the wall that collapsed. Local police are investigating the matter." Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the kin of each of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to all the injured while directing officials to ensure free medical facilities to all the injured. The injured were admitted to the District Hospital and other hospitals where they are undergoing treatment, he said. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp