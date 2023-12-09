Decision taken on basis of evidence in panel report: BJP

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid political heat generated against the expulsion of TMC MP Mahua Moitra from the Lok Sabha, the BJP on Friday termed it an “apt decision” based on the report of the House ethics committee. BJP leaders said Moitra had no right to remain an MP as there was ample proof of the “bribe-for-query” allegations.

“This is not a woman-centric issue. Questions were asked (to Moitra) about money and some gifts. She admitted she received branded scarves, and lipsticks…she did not refuse,” Parliamentary Affairs Minister and senior BJP leader Pralhad Joshi told media soon after Moitra’s expulsion.

Citing the ethics panel report, he said Moitra had travelled abroad 36 times, and that businessman Darshan Hiranandani admitted that he had sponsored her trips. “Hiranandani made his statement in an affidavit...What bigger evidence is needed?” he asked. Joshi said that despite all this, Moitra has challenged the decision instead of expressing regret.

He also said that Moitra had asked 65 questions in the House which were limited to four areas. “Not even once did she ask any question related to her LS constituency. Why?” he asked. BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy said a 500-page report cannot be an imaginary piece of work. “It is based on evidence,” he said.

Reacting over Mahua’s expulsion, Amit Malviya, BJP’s West Bengal co-in charge, alleged that Moitra had become the “face of impropriety” in Parliament, and that her expulsion was meant to restore the credibility of the institution. “Mamata Banerjee must sack Moitra from the party, failing which it would be obvious that she was acting at her behest,” he wrote on X.

“Nothing moves in TMC without Mamata’s consent and active collusion,” he said, adding it is Mamata’s patronage for the “delinquent MP” that must be questioned. Many BJP leaders also said the expulsion came based on evidence.

Aparajita Sarangi, also a member of the Ethics Committee, said Moitra was given adequate time to present her side during the panel hearing but she “misbehaved, used unconstitutional words and walked out of the meeting.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: Amid political heat generated against the expulsion of TMC MP Mahua Moitra from the Lok Sabha, the BJP on Friday termed it an “apt decision” based on the report of the House ethics committee. BJP leaders said Moitra had no right to remain an MP as there was ample proof of the “bribe-for-query” allegations. “This is not a woman-centric issue. Questions were asked (to Moitra) about money and some gifts. She admitted she received branded scarves, and lipsticks…she did not refuse,” Parliamentary Affairs Minister and senior BJP leader Pralhad Joshi told media soon after Moitra’s expulsion. Citing the ethics panel report, he said Moitra had travelled abroad 36 times, and that businessman Darshan Hiranandani admitted that he had sponsored her trips. “Hiranandani made his statement in an affidavit...What bigger evidence is needed?” he asked. Joshi said that despite all this, Moitra has challenged the decision instead of expressing regret.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He also said that Moitra had asked 65 questions in the House which were limited to four areas. “Not even once did she ask any question related to her LS constituency. Why?” he asked. BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy said a 500-page report cannot be an imaginary piece of work. “It is based on evidence,” he said. Reacting over Mahua’s expulsion, Amit Malviya, BJP’s West Bengal co-in charge, alleged that Moitra had become the “face of impropriety” in Parliament, and that her expulsion was meant to restore the credibility of the institution. “Mamata Banerjee must sack Moitra from the party, failing which it would be obvious that she was acting at her behest,” he wrote on X. “Nothing moves in TMC without Mamata’s consent and active collusion,” he said, adding it is Mamata’s patronage for the “delinquent MP” that must be questioned. Many BJP leaders also said the expulsion came based on evidence. Aparajita Sarangi, also a member of the Ethics Committee, said Moitra was given adequate time to present her side during the panel hearing but she “misbehaved, used unconstitutional words and walked out of the meeting.” Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp