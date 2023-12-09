India poised to take a major leap in use of Artificial Intelligence, says PM

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his LinkedIn account on Friday, asserting that in the whirlwind of rapid advancement, Artificial Intelligence (AI) stands as a domain where applications are expanding at an exponential rate.

His thoughts on the emerging importance of AI precedes the 3-day-long ‘Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence Summit-2024,’ scheduled from December 12 to 14. PM Modi will inaugurate the summit, designed to foster broader and more profound expert deliberations on the rising significance of AI in the new world order. The event will feature over 150 eminent speakers from across the globe participating in 30 technology sessions, accompanied by 150 AI expos by startups at the Bharat Mandapam.

In his post, PM Modi extended an invitation to everyone for this captivating program, emphasising, “This revolutionary technology is now in the hands of a new generation—young, brilliant minds who are swiftly enriching its vast potential.” He also delved into the growing importance of AI, highlighting that decades of fast-paced innovation and the power of human endeavor have brought to life what was once considered only within the realm of imagination.

Describing India’s preparedness, he expressed, “India, as one of the youngest nations with a vibrant start-up ecosystem and a talented workforce, is poised to be an active contributor to the evolution of AI as the world leaps into a not-so-distant future.” Additionally, he emphasized that India offers solutions that are scalable, secure, affordable, sustainable, and replicable on a global scale, citing India’s digital public infrastructure initiative as a prime example of such pioneering efforts.

Over the past 9-10 years, India has leapfrogged with the help of technology, claimed Modi. He attributed such achievements to the fast-paced penetration of mobiles along with internet connectivity and scalable models for digital inclusion. Modi also highlighted India’s ambition to take a giant leap to empower its citizens in the field of AI.

Discussing India’s growth sequences, he articulated, “The world is today witnessing that when India grows, it does so to ensure an equitable and inclusive model of growth. When India innovates, it does so to ensure that no one is left behind. When India leads, it does so to ensure that it can take everyone along towards the goal of the greater good,” as stated in his post. Modi asserted that AI was one area where its applications were expanding at an exponential rate.

