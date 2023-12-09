Home Nation

NIA to probe killing of J&K cop by militants

He had received bullet injuries in eye, abdomen and neck and was rushed to the hospital. 

The office of the National Investigation Agency in New Delhi.

The office of the National Investigation Agency in New Delhi. (File Photo | AFP)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRI NAGAR:  The National Investigation Agency (NIA) will be investigating the killing of J&K police inspector Masoor Ahmed Wani by militants.

“The investigation of the case has been handed over to the NIA. The NIA and J&K police will jointly investigate the case,” Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Law and Order Vijay Kumar told reporters on the sidelines of a wreath-laying ceremony of slain police inspector Masoor Ahmed in Srinagar.

34-year-old Masroor was shot at from point blank range by a militant while playing cricket with local boys at Eidgah ground in downtown Srinagar on October 29.

However, a day later he succumbed to injuries in the AIIMS. ADGP Kumar said  police have got some leads into the killing of Inspector Masroor. The militant group The Resistance Front (TRF), which police says is offshoot of Lashkar-e-Toiba, has claimed responsibility for the attack on the police inspector.

