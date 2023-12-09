Home Nation

PM security breach: Mann, Centre spar over action against officials 

In March this year, the then union home secretary Ajay Bhalla had questioned delay in action against the officials responsible for the security breach.

Published: 09th December 2023 08:31 AM

Bhagwant Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann (Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  Another confrontation is on the cards between the AAP-led Punjab government and the BJP-led Union government, as the state government is taking its time to take action against senior police and civil officials. They were indicted for security breach of PM Narendra Modi during his visit to the state in January last year. 

The Punjab government, in a reply to the Centre, has asked  for more time to take action against senior officials.  Sources said that about one and half months ago the Ministery of Home Affairs (MHA) wrote a second letter to the Punjab Chief Secretary expressing its displeasure over delay in action against the erring officials. 

In March this year, the then union home secretary Ajay Bhalla had questioned delay in action against the officials responsible for the security breach. The state government has reportedly told the union government that show-cause notices have been issued to the senior officials and seven officials have been suspended.

Sources added that to take action against senior officials (IPS and IAS) a set procedure has to be followed  and an inquiry committee needs to be set-up and the indicated officers  need to be given time to appear before the investigation officer and this process has been put in motion.

Interestingly, on November 21 after the letter from the MHA, the state government suspended and charge-sheeted Superintendent of Police of Bathinda Gurbinder Singh Sangha. At the time of the incident, Sangha was posted as SP  Ferozepur along with two DSPs rank officers Parson Singh and Jagdish Kumar besides two inspectors, one sub-inspector and one assistant sub-inspector officers for dereliction of duty.

Centre writes 2nd letter
Centre writes 2nd letter

