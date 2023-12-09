PM security breach: Mann, Centre spar over action against officials 

Harpreet Bajwa By

CHANDIGARH: Another confrontation is on the cards between the AAP-led Punjab government and the BJP-led Union government, as the state government is taking its time to take action against senior police and civil officials. They were indicted for security breach of PM Narendra Modi during his visit to the state in January last year.

The Punjab government, in a reply to the Centre, has asked for more time to take action against senior officials. Sources said that about one and half months ago the Ministery of Home Affairs (MHA) wrote a second letter to the Punjab Chief Secretary expressing its displeasure over delay in action against the erring officials.

In March this year, the then union home secretary Ajay Bhalla had questioned delay in action against the officials responsible for the security breach. The state government has reportedly told the union government that show-cause notices have been issued to the senior officials and seven officials have been suspended.

Sources added that to take action against senior officials (IPS and IAS) a set procedure has to be followed and an inquiry committee needs to be set-up and the indicated officers need to be given time to appear before the investigation officer and this process has been put in motion.

Interestingly, on November 21 after the letter from the MHA, the state government suspended and charge-sheeted Superintendent of Police of Bathinda Gurbinder Singh Sangha. At the time of the incident, Sangha was posted as SP Ferozepur along with two DSPs rank officers Parson Singh and Jagdish Kumar besides two inspectors, one sub-inspector and one assistant sub-inspector officers for dereliction of duty.

Sources said that about one-and-a-half months ago, the ministry of home affairs wrote a second letter to the Punjab Chief Secretary expressing its displeasure over delay in action against the erring officials. Earlier in March, home secretary had questioned the delay.

